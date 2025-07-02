Four Mets ranked in MLB's updated top 100 prospects
With the All-Star break just a couple of weeks away and the trade deadline coming at the end of the month, MLB.com released its updated top 100 prospects.
The list featured four New York Mets prospects: Jett Williams (No. 45), Jonah Tong (No. 59), Carson Benge (No. 74), and Nolan McLean (No. 76). Falling out of the top 100 was pitcher Brandon Sproat, who was previously ranked 60.
The new rankings come just a day after Tong and Benge were selected to play in the All-Star Futures Game. Both players have had standout seasons and currently play together for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies.
Tong's leap from 92 to 59 since the last list was the third-largest leap of any player. His 33-spot climb was rivaled only by Milwaukee Brewers prospects Luis Peña and Jacob Misiorowski, who rose 56 and 43 spots, respectively.
The praise for Tong is warranted, as the 22-year-old righty has twirled gem after gem this season in Double-A. His season ERA currently sits at 1.76, and his 115 strikeouts are the most of any minor leaguer this year.
With his rise, Tong replaces Sproat as the Mets' number one pitching prospect. Sproat has had a tough season in Triple-A, pitching to a 5.43 ERA in 16 starts for Syracuse. But it hasn't been all bad for the 24-year-old, who just went six scoreless innings in his latest outing and earned Player of the Week honors for the effort.
Also passing Sproat is RHP Nolan McLean, who has been the better pitcher for Syracuse this season, maintaining an impressive 2.74 ERA in his seven starts since being called up to Triple-A. McLean, who jumped 21 spots from the last ranking, has put himself in the mix for a 2025 call-up.
Given the current state of the Mets' available pitchers, we could realistically see the 23-year-old get his first big-league action at any time, as he appears to be the best available option in Triple-A.
Benge, who was McLean's teammate at Oklahoma State, just earned a promotion to Double-A a week ago. The 2024 first-round pick has an .887 OPS with 17 stolen bases this year while playing primarily center field.
And holding his place as the Mets' No. 1 prospect is Williams, who has put together a solid season, slashing .290/.405/.492 in 67 games at the Double-A level. Despite being just 21 years old, it's now Williams' fourth season in New York's farm system, so the former 14th overall pick shouldn't be far from his major league arrival.
As these prospects continue to build intrigue in the Mets' pipeline and around the league, the club may be forced to make some tough decisions. If they end up as buyers at the deadline as most expect, we could see some of these names in a trade package.