Analyst lists 3 relievers Mets could target at trade deadline
The New York Mets' bullpen has a collective 3.70 ERA this season, which is ranked No. 7 in all MLB. While this is certainly nothing to scoff at, much of this success came in the first few months of the season, when New York was rolling as a team and both the starting rotation and the bullpen corps were excelling.
While closer Edwin Diaz has remained elite, the rest of his reliever mates have come back to earth in a big way, to the point where it seems like the Mets need additional quality arms as the July 31 trade deadline approaches.
And in a July 1 article, SNY analyst John Harper listed three bullpen pieces who could become available via trade over the next month, whom the Mets would be wise to try and pursue.
"A solid bullpen arm, perhaps Jake Bird, David Bednar, or Kyle Finnegan," Harper wrote when assessing the trades David Stearns should consider.
All three of these names seem to make sense for New York on the surface. Rockies right-handed hurler Jake Bird has posted a 2.18 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 36 appearances (47 innings pitched) this season. David Bednar has been very solid as the Pirates' closer, amassing a 2.83 ERA, 41 strikeouts, and 11 saves in 28.2 innings pitched. And Kyle Finnegan has been a major bright spot for the Nationals, as he holds a 2.61 ERA and 18 saves in 31 innings thrown.
All three of these relievers have proven themselves to be elite and are playing for teams who will most likely be sellers at the deadline. Will one (or more) if these hurlers end up on the Mets once August 1 rolls around? Time will tell.