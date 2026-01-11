Mets ranked fourth most likely team to win a World Series over the next decade

It has been a frustrating offseason for New York Mets fans, who have watched franchise cornerstones Edwin Díaz, Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo, and Jeff McNeil all depart amid a drastic roster overhaul.

While the Mets have yet to make a true blockbuster addition, they have made several solid upgrades as they continue reshaping their roster. Even with multiple questions still unresolved ahead of Spring Training, some around the league believe a big move is inevitable, and that the Mets can return to the postseason in 2026 and compete annually in the years that follow after their stunning collapse in 2025.

Mets selected as one of ten teams most likely to win a World Series over the next decade

In a January 9 article, MLB.com’s Will Leitch ranked the New York Mets as the fourth-most likely team to win a World Series over the next decade.

“New York is extremely well-positioned moving forward,” Leitch wrote. “It still has two perennial MVP candidates to build around in Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor, but it also has a cadre of young hitters coming up through the system to support those cornerstones, not to mention a parade of young pitching.”

“The Mets also have an owner who has made it clear he will do whatever it takes to get his team a World Series title, and a general manager who has shown he’ll make the unpopular move in the short term if it helps his team win in the long term,” he continued. “Frankly, that’s the opposite of how the club has operated for most of the past three decades, which is why Mets fans should be much more optimistic than they currently are. (Or usually are.)”

The surplus of top prospects New York has on both the pitching and positional fronts is undoubtedly one of the team's greatest strengths. At the same time, it remains one of the most intriguing storylines, as it is still unclear how willing the Mets are to deal from that depth in pursuit of additional star power.

Nonetheless, New York has perennial MVP candidates Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto locked up long-term and must make the most of their production. On top of that, team owner Steve Cohen has never shied away from spending big money or making a blockbuster move in search of a World Series.

The urgency and pressure for the Mets to win will never fade, but the organization appears well-suited for long-term success, with current and emerging superstars on the roster and a deep prospect pool ready to make noise at the big-league level. That optimism may not be present among Mets fans right now, but things could certainly be worse.

