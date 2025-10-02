Ex-Mets GM proposes potential Pete Alonso contract
Once the offseason arrives, there will certainly be one question on the minds of New York Mets fans everywhere: Will Pete Alonso re-sign with the team?
After the Mets saw their disappointing season come to an end on Sunday, Alonso announced that he intends to opt out of the two-year, $54 million contract he signed with New York last offseason.
While this may not have been a surprise to many, considering the slugger was able to string together a great season at the dish in 2025, another winter of uncertainty surrounding Alonso's future in Flushing will indeed happen again. And with the 30-year-old seeking a bigger payday than what he got last offseason, would this potential contract make him a Met for life?
During Wednesday's episode of Baseball Night in New York on SNY, former Mets general manager and current analyst Jim Duquette laid out his first contract proposal the Amazins' could offer Alonso, with it being a five-year, $175 million contract.
"I don't think years-wise it's going to be all that much because he's gonna play at 31 years old," Duquette said. "The idea, five years, $175 [million], it gets him above where he fits...I think that's along those lines, where a first baseman is gonna get paid...that would be the number that would do it for me and if it's more than that, I think I have to walk away."
As Duquette mentioned, Alonso would be 31 years old next season, which is always a risk when paying someone at that age. However, after rebounding from a down 2024 season, which resulted in him attracting few suitors last winter, Alonso could draw more interest from teams this offseason.
Read More: Pete Alonso's strong Boston connnection sparks free agency speculation
Alonso batted .272/.347/.524 this season with 38 home runs, 126 RBI (the second most in his career), and an .871 OPS while playing all 162 games. This season also saw Alonso surpass Darryl Strawberry for the most home runs in franchise history, as he has now slugged 264 homers in just seven seasons in the big leagues.
Despite falling well short of their expectations this year, Alonso made it clear that he loves playing for the Mets, praising both his teammates and coaching staff even after failing to make it to the postseason.
It goes without saying that the Mets would not be a better team without the homegrown first baseman. While it's still too early to determine what a potential contract for Alonso might look like, this initial proposal from Duquette at least could be a deal that both sides can theoretically agree on.