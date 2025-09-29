Pete Alonso makes major announcement following Mets’ collapse
In the aftermath of a historic collapse by the New York Mets, first baseman Pete Alonso wasted little time making his offseason intentions known.
Following the Mets' 4-0 loss in Sunday’s regular-season finale, which ended their postseason hopes, Alonso announced he would opt out of his contract and re-enter free agency this winter. He had one year and $24 million remaining on his current deal.
“I love playing here... Every single day, it's been a pleasure coming to work and putting on the orange and blue,” Alonso said. “I've really appreciated it and have been nothing but full of gratitude. Nothing is guaranteed, but we'll see what happens—I’ve loved being a Met. Hopefully, they’ve appreciated me the same.”
Alonso, who turns 31 in December, became an All-Star for the fifth time in seven seasons and broke the Mets' all-time home run record in 2025. The 6-foot-3 slugger played all 162 games for the second year in a row, finishing with a .272/.347/.524 (.871 OPS) slash line, 38 home runs, and 126 RBIs.
Those numbers marked a substantial improvement from his previous campaign, when he posted the highest ground-ball rate of his career (42%) and saw his OPS drop to .788—a career low. While Alonso was instrumental in propelling the Mets to the 2024 NLCS with a .999 OPS in 13 postseason games, the market simply was not there for the power-hitting first baseman.
Alonso remained unsigned until Feb. 5, when he agreed to return to New York on a two-year, $54 million contract after three months of what Mets owner Steve Cohen described as an “exhausting” negotiation process. The deal set a new MLB record for the highest one-year figure by a first baseman ($30 million in 2025) while giving Alonso an opportunity to reset his market.
The first-base landscape has since changed. Just two months after Alonso re-signed, the Toronto Blue Jays gave 26-year-old slugger Vladimir Guerrero a 14-year, $500 million extension, preventing him from reaching free agency this winter. The deal, which is the third-largest in MLB history, reset the market for a position group that has not been highly valued in recent years.
While Alonso will likely not come close to matching Guerrero’s deal due to his age, his bounce-back year can only help him attract more long-term interest throughout the league. At the very least, he should receive a raise from the $24 million he was set to earn in 2026 if he did not opt out.
The Mets, who committed over $1 billion in free-agent contracts this past year, will enter the offseason with plenty of questions after going 38-55 over their final 93 games to fall one game short of a postseason berth. If Alonso departs, first-base alternatives include lefty-hitting prospect Ryan Clifford and a handful of veteran free agents, including Josh Naylor and Paul Goldschmidt.