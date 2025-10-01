Pete Alonso's strong Boston connection sparks free agency speculation
When speaking with the media after the New York Mets' 2025 season ended on September 28, slugger Pete Alonso announced that he would be opting out of the second year of his two-year, $54 million deal he signed with New York last offseason to become an unrestricted free agent.
Alonso's doing this did not come as a surprise. Given that his career year (which included him hitting .272 with an .871 OPS, 38 home runs, and 126 RBIs) proved to teams that he's worth a long-term contract (which teams were reluctant to give him last winter), the Polar Bear was always going to opt out and test the free agency market.
This does not necessarily mean Alonso's days in New York are over. The Mets are expected to be one of his main suitors, and the fan base will certainly want David Stearns to bring him back. However, many other teams are also going to be interested in bringing Alonso on board.
MLB Insider Reveals Pete Alonso's Boston Ties
One team that has consistently been linked to Alonso is the Boston Red Sox. And in an October 1 live stream with Bleacher Report, MLB insider Jon Heyman discussed one familial reason why Alonso might be inclined to sign with the Red Sox.
"Boston, that is a team that makes sense [for Alonso]. His wife happens to be from Boston, so that's a potential team," Heyman said.
Heyman is alluding to Alonso's wife, Haley. According to an article from PEOPLE's Emily Krauser, Haley is originally from Boston but studied journalism and political science at Michigan State University, where she graduated in 2016.
She and Alonso met in 2015 while Alonso was playing in the Cape Cod summer baseball league and maintained a long-distance relationship through her graduation from college. The couple now lives in Tampa, Florida, in the offseason and is expecting their first child.
The Red Sox do seem to make a lot of sense as a landing spot for Alonso. While they have a solid first baseman in Triston Casas, his future is up in the air after suffering a nasty season-ending leg injury in May of this year.
If Alonso doesn't re-sign with the Mets, fans would probably prefer Alonso head to one of the Texas teams (which Heyman also mentioned as possibilities) or perhaps a West Coast squad like the San Francisco Giants or the Seattle Mariners rather than see him head to Boston. But Alonso joining the Red Sox is a better outcome than him signing with another NL East team.