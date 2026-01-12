Mets should consider ex-rival for Pete Alonso replacement

It has been exactly one month and one day since former New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso signed a five-year, $155 million deal with the Baltimore Orioles in free agency, thus marking the first time he has played with another team aside from the Mets in his big league career.

It will take longer than one month and one day for Mets fans to recover from losing Alonso. Not only has he been a mainstay in the middle of New York's lineup and at first base since the 2019 season, but his jovial personality has endeared him to the team's fan base.

It will be impossible for David Stearns and the rest of the Mets' front office to find a player who fans will gravitate toward like they did for Alonso. However, they need someone who can play solid first base. And while signing Jorge Polanco was a step in the right direction, he isn't a natural first baseman and would be more of a DH fit for the team.

Oct 5, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco (7) runs after hitting a home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during game two of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

The Mets' current free agency focus appears to be adding either Cody Bellinger or Kyle Tucker. While Bellinger is a great first baseman, he is currently more needed in New York's outfield. Therefore, regardless of whether the Mets land one of these guys, they still might need to sign another first baseman.

And this option could be Rhys Hoskins.

Why Mets should consider signing Rhys Hoskins in free agency

Hoskins is coming off an injury-plagued 2025 campaign with the Milwaukee Brewers, where he hit .237 with a .748 OPS in 90 games played.

Rhys Hoskins standing ovation. pic.twitter.com/RuB9Fa92Re — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 3, 2024

The former Philadelphia Phillies first baseman is currently a free agent. And in a January 12 article, MLB.com's Manny Randhawa explained why Hoskins is one of the most underrated players still available.

"Hoskins’ 46.4% hard-hit rate last year was a career best, his 39.7% sweet spot rate tied a career high (also 2017), and his 11.6% walk rate was his best since '19 (excluding the pandemic-shortened ’20 season), when he led the NL in walks (116). His chase rate was also down significantly from recent seasons -- at 19.9%, it was his lowest since ’18," Randhawa wrote.

"If this guy is healthy for a full season, he seems to be a prime candidate to exceed expectations," he added.

Spotrac projects that Hoskins will sign a two-year, $16 million deal in free agency. That's likely affordable enough for the Mets to sign both him and either Bellinger or Tucker this winter.

