Mariners Could Look To Land Mets Star In Blockbuster Trade This Summer
If the New York Mets don't start racking up some wins, they could be in danger of their second straight season being sellers at the trade deadline.
Last year the Mets dealt star duo Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer away after underperforming to kick off the campaign. New York re-loaded throughout the offseason with the hopes of performing better in 2024 but that hasn't been the case so far.
New York has struggled and currently is in fourth place in the National League East. The Mets still are in contention for a postseason spot thanks to a down year overall in the National League, but things need to change.
The Mets have the talent to right the ship, but if they are unable to over the next few weeks, major changes could be on the horizon. Trade rumors around first baseman Pete Alonso have picked up in recent weeks and it seems like a real possibility that he could be traded.
If that ends up being the case, one club that could show interest in him is the Seattle Mariners, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"This is the year, rival executives say, that the Seattle Mariners make their boldest move at the trade deadline and acquire offensive help knowing they have a legitimate chance for the World Series with their star-studded starting rotation," Nightengale said. "Their most aggressive move in recent years was acquiring ace Luis Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds at the 2022 trade deadline, going 35-24 the rest of the season and ending their 21-year playoff drought. Mets first baseman Pete Alonso may be the perfect fit."
Seattle has been mentioned as a fit for Alonso before so don't be surprised if speculation picks up as we get closer to July.
