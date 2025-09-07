Mets make several pitching moves ahead of Brandon Sproat's debut
Anyone following the New York Mets this season has gotten used to the fact that the organization is very active to ensure they have fresh arms available in their bullpen. David Stearns has carefully moved players on and off the active roster to ensure the Mets aren't short-handed, leading to the frequent appearance of info graphics on their X account announcing roster moves.
While those graphics have often become something of a running joke among a section of the Mets' online fandom, today's moves offer some real hope for key pieces to the potential postseason roster. The headliner is the arrival of pitching prospect Brandon Sproat, the third highly-touted right-hander to come up from Triple-A Syracuse in the past month to make his major league debut.
Sproat struggled a bit with the International League early but turned it on in the second half, going 5-1 with a 2.44 ERA in 11 appearances (including 10 starts), striking out 70 batters in 59 innings pitched while holding opposing hitters to a .163 batting average. The Mets haven't committed to more than one start yet for Sproat, who is filling the rotation spot of Kodai Senga after the veteran agreed to a minor league assignment to work on his mechanics.
Reed Garrett Also Returns To The Mets
The other key roster move the Mets made on Sunday was to activate Reed Garrett from the 15-day injured list. Garrett missed the minimum amount of time as he was dealing with right elbow inflammation, a move the Mets were anticipating last night after he navigated a rehab assignment successfully.
The loss of Garrett has been a problem for the Mets since manager Carlos Mendoza has leaned on Garrett as his fireman this season to get out of jams in the middle innings. Although Garrett has had a tough second half, his overall numbers (3-5 with a 3.61 ERA and three saves with 62 strikeouts in 52.1 innings pitched) have been strong, making his return a big boost for a bullpen that has been out of sorts due to the struggles of Ryan Helsley.
The Mets optioned both Kevin Herget and recent waiver claim Wander Suero to Triple-A Syracuse to create space on the active roster for Sproat and Garrett. Herget has a 3.27 ERA in five appearances for the Mets this season, while Suero did not appear in a game after being claimed earlier this week.
RHP Justin Garza was also designated for assignment to create room on the 40-man roster for Sproat. The Mets had claimed Garza off waivers from the San Francisco Giants earlier this season and he pitched to a 5.40 ERA in five appearances for them over the summer.