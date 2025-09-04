Inside The Mets

New York Mets claim veteran reliever off waivers

The Mets have claimed veteran reliever Wander Suero off waivers from the Braves.

Feb 25, 2024; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; Houston Astros pitcher Wander Suero (48) delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during the sixth inning at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The New York Mets have added another reliever.

New York announced on Thursday that they claimed veteran reliever Wander Suero off waivers from the Atlanta Braves. Suero had been designated for assignment by the Braves on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old was first signed by the Washington Nationals as a non-drafted free agent in May 2010, spending three seasons in the Nationals' player development system in the Dominican Republic.

After appearing in 212 minor-league games over eight seasons, Suero was finally called up by the Nationals during the 2018 season on April 30. In 40 outings that season, Suero was impressive, posting a 4-1 record with a 3.59 ERA, 47 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.22 across 47.2 innings.

The righty would follow up his impressive first season as a big leaguer by leading the Nationals in games pitched and relief innings during the 2019 season. In 78 games, Suero went 6-9 with a 4.54 ERA, 81 punchouts and a 1.26 WHIP in 71.1 innings as Washington went on to win the World Series. Suero would go on to post a 2-0 record with a 3.80 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 22.2 innings during the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

In what would end up being his final season with the Nationals in 2021, Suero struggled, going 2-3 with a 6.33 ERA in 22 games. Washington non-tendered the righty hurler on November 30 of that year, making him a free agent.

Suero would bounce around the league over the next couple of seasons, with the Los Angeles Angels first signing him to a minor league deal on March 31, 2022. He would not appear in any major league games for the Angels during the 2022 season after struggling with the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees, posting a 6.08 ERA with 15 strikeouts. The Angels released Suero on July 8, and he finished the year with the Sultanes de Monterrey of the Mexican League.

During the 2022-23 offseason, he inked a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers and only made five major league appearances with them, as opposed to 47 appearances with the Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers. Suero elected free agency after the 2023 campaign and signed another minors deal with the Houston Astros; once again, he spent most of 2024 in Triple-A and made just one appearance with the Astros on April 9.

The Braves would become Suero's third team in three seasons when they signed him to a minor league contract in December 2024. He began the 2025 season pitching for the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers, logging a 0-2 record with a 1.50 ERA, 49 strikeouts and 11 saves over 36 innings of work. Atlanta selected his contract on July 11, but Suero struggled mightily; in just five appearances, the 33-year-old had a dismal 11.37 ERA in 6.1 innings before being let go this week.

While Suero has not been a high-leverage reliever over the last couple of seasons, his veteran experience could be something the Mets need for their playoff push as they try to preserve a heavily taxed bullpen.

