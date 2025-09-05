New York Mets make a decision on Kodai Senga
A seismic shakeup is coming to Queens.
The New York Mets announced on Friday that they are optioning starting pitcher Kodai Senga to Triple-A Syracuse, a stunning move for a pitcher once viewed as the Mets’ ace.
Speculation about Kodai Senga’s demotion had been building for days, fueled by his recent struggles and questions about his place in the Mets’ rotation. That buzz grew louder yesterday when reports surfaced that the team would be calling up top pitching prospect Brandon Sproat to make his major league debut Sunday in Cincinnati against the Reds — the same day Senga was lined up to start. The move signaled that a major change was on the horizon, and now it has become reality.
Senga strained his hamstring in mid-June, and since returning from the injured list on July 11, he has posted a 5.90 ERA across nine starts. He has failed to pitch deep into any of those games and has looked nothing like the dominant pitcher he was before the injury.
Under the terms of his contract, Senga could not be optioned to the minors without his consent, a protection usually reserved for high-profile international signings or veteran pitchers. By agreeing to the demotion, he acknowledged his struggles and is taking the step to reset in hopes of helping the Mets stabilize their rotation down the stretch.
According to Andy Martino of SNY, the relationship between Senga and the Mets remains “very good.” Martino reported that the team included Senga in the decision-making process, and the pitcher “felt respected by the process and consented without issue.” He also noted that the Mets hope to keep Senga in Triple-A for only two starts before evaluating his performance and potentially bringing him back to the major league rotation.
The Mets will now lean on three rookie pitchers in their starting rotation, each expected to take the mound on consecutive days: Jonah Tong on Saturday, Brandon Sproat on Sunday, and Nolan McLean on Monday.
New York has boasted the hottest offense in baseball over the past few weeks, posting the highest OPS in the majors at .908 since August 6. They have played in numerous high-scoring games, but the starting rotation — highlighted by Senga’s struggles — has often been unable to match the team’s offensive output.
The Mets are planning to ride the hot hand, and if the rookie pitchers continue to perform, the team could make additional adjustments to the rotation. Veterans like Clay Holmes or Sean Manaea, who have prior experience as relievers, might be asked to move to the bullpen to provide more stability and support the team’s playoff push.
With only 22 games remaining and a pivotal series against the Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies starting tonight, the Mets can’t afford to waste any time. Every decision they’ve made over the past week signals just how far they’re willing to go to secure a spot in October.