Mets' reliever impresses in first rehab game with Double-A Binghamton
New York Mets reliever Reed Garrett made a promising return to the mound on September 4 for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies, which was his first appearance since being sidelined with right elbow inflammation.
The 32-year-old tossed a scoreless inning as an opener on Thursday, allowing one hit and striking out two in a quick 15-pitch outing. Eleven of those pitches went for strikes, a positive sign that Garrett's command is returning after nearly two weeks away.
Garrett was unexpectedly placed on the 15-day injured list on August 25 after struggling to recover between outings due to soreness in his throwing arm. Fortunately, an MRI revealed no ligament damage, sparing both the pitcher and the Mets from what could have been a season-ending injury.
What Garrett's Return Means for New York
The Mets' bullpen has been all over the place this season with all the injuries, inconsistencies, and transactions it has seen. Yet for the first two months, Garrett was arguably the glue that held it together.
Through May, the right-hander posted a stellar 0.73 ERA, frequently pitching the Mets out of jams, providing stability in the late innings ahead of Edwin Diaz, and looking like a strong candidate for the 2025 All-Star Game.
But the past three months have been a different story. Since June 1, Garrett has pitched to a 6.18 ERA in 29 games and gradually slid into lower-leverage roles. Yet Garrett was far from the only Mets reliever who struggled from June on, which ultimately led the Mets to overhauling their bullpen at the trade deadline with the acquisitions of Gregory Soto, Ryan Helsley, and Tyler Rogers.
Fast-forward to September, and the Mets are still trying to figure out their bullpen amidst their postseason push. Helsley has given up more runs with New York (14) than he did in St. Louis (12), and arms continue to be shuffled between Triple-A, the majors, and the waiver wire. There is even noise about the Mets adopting a "piggybacking" approach for their rotation if they reach October.
Thursday's outing was just the first of what's expected to be several minor-league rehab appearances, with a stop at Triple-A Syracuse likely next week.
Still, Thursday was an encouraging sign for both Garrett and the Mets. A huge part of postseason baseball is health and having as many reliable arms as possible. While Garrett's role remains unclear, he will certainly be part of that equation, aiming to recapture his early-season form when he returns.