Mets Predicted To Be Sellers But Star Surprisingly Wouldn't Bring In Much
The New York Mets will have an extremely difficult decision to make in the not-so-distant future.
New York has had an inconsistent start to the season and now there is plenty of speculation swirling around about who possibly could be on the move this summer if it opts to sell for the second straight year.
The most obvious trade candidate certainly is first baseman Pete Alonso. He has been mentioned in rumors over the last year and could be on the move with free agency looming. While this is the case, he wouldn't bring in as much of a haul as expected, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"Even if they're only four games out, I do think they will be sellers and it is going to be a big sellers market," Heyman said. "So, I think they're going to do well if they sell but they're not going to get great, great prospects back that fans think they could for Alonso if they do trade Alonso. Because let's face it, look at the history of trading sluggers who have been rental players.
"You can recall that the (Arizona Diamondbacks) didn't give up much to get J.D. Martinez who was a superstar at that time when the trade was made. (Anthony Rizz), the (New York Yankees) didn't give up that much to bring in Rizzo...I think a rental slugger, even one as great as Alonso, doesn't get you a haul back."
Much has been made about Alonso's future with New York and if it can't start racking up wins, it sounds like he could be on his way out of town but not bring much back.
