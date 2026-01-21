Mets Should Give Top Prospect Chance to Start on Opening Day

The New York Mets were recently able to land who they hope will be their starting center fielder in Luis Robert Jr. from the Chicago White Sox. Now, the team will just have one more spot in the outfield to figure out.

After being mentioned in trade rumors for quite some time, it was the Mets who ended up pulling off a deal to acquire Robert. New York is taking a little bit of a risk with this addition, but the former All-Star has a high upside if he can stay healthy and regain his form from 2023.

Despite the offseason starting off in disastrous fashion, the Mets have slowly started to piece things together of late. While they will undoubtedly still seek some potential options to improve their starting rotation, the team is certainly better than it was a week ago, following the additions of Robert and Bo Bichette to the lineup.

However, while they have made some improvements, there is still a looming question mark in left field following the trade of Brandon Nimmo earlier this winter. One potential in-house option who could be the ideal fit is top prospect Carson Benge.

Mets Should Start Benge in Left Field

With Robert now in center field and Juan Soto as a fixture in right field, left field could be a spot where New York can utilize multiple players. Of their options, the top one should be to give Benge a chance to prove himself in the majors.

The talented outfielder is regarded as not only one of the best prospects in the Mets' system, but across all of baseball; at 23 years old, Benge is close to being ready for a major league opportunity. Across three minor league levels in 2025, he slashed .281/.385/.472 with 15 home runs, 73 RBI, and 22 stolen bases in 116 games.

Carson Benge was one of 3 players in the minors w/ 15+ HR, 20+ SB, a 150 wRC+, and a K% below 20%.



Benge limits swing and miss, shows an ample amount of power from his 6'1"/184 frame, and can tap into more FB contact from his steeper bat path. 92.1 MPH Avg EV & 53.5% H-H% in AAA pic.twitter.com/CZB7YIFZn8 — Running From The OPS (@OPS_BASEBALL) January 18, 2026

With an excellent all-around game, it is easy to understand why he is so highly regarded in the system, and the opportunity for playing time in the majors appears to be there for him now.

While he should certainly be in the running for the starting spot, the Mets will have a couple of other options, including Tyrone Taylor, who is an excellent defender. Furthermore, Brett Baty is going to need to find at-bats with Bichette replacing him at third base, and taking reps in left field could be an option to get him in the lineup as well. Overall, spring training will likely dictate whether or not he can win the job, but Benge is going to be a player that the Mets will keep their eyes on in 2026.

