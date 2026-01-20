Mets blindsided by Kyle Tucker signing with Dodgers

The New York Mets thought All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker was heading to Flushing, until the back-to-back World Series champions swooped in.

During an episode of the Just Baseball podcast, ESPN MLB insider Buster Olney reported that the Mets thought they were going to sign Tucker and had no idea that the Los Angeles Dodgers held an interest in the outfield slugger.

"I don't think the Mets were aware that the Dodgers were involved, because I don't think Steve Cohen, the Mets' owner, sent out that tweet, 'we're waiting for the smoke to appear', they thought they were getting Kyle Tucker," Olney said.

"I don't think the Mets were aware that the Dodgers were involved... They thought they were getting Kyle Tucker."



Tucker signed a lucrative four-year, $240 million deal with Los Angeles last Thursday, with opt-outs after the second and third years; his contract has an AAV of $60 million, with $30 million deferred.

The Mets made their interest known for the 28-year-old outfielder. Before he signed with the Dodgers, the Amazins' reportedly offered Tucker a contract worth $120-$140 million over three years, which was then bumped to a four-year deal. That wasn't enough to persuade Tucker, as he will now join a Dodgers team that looks poised to win its third straight championship.

Even though the Amazins' were able to make a surprise pivot by signing infielder Bo Bichette to a three-year, $126 million deal (with opt-outs after the first and second years), it certainly sounded like the Mets thought they had a realistic shot at signing Tucker.

The four-time All-Star spent last season with the Chicago Cubs after the Houston Astros traded him to the Windy City. In 136 games with Chicago, Tucker batted .266/.377/.464 with 22 home runs, 73 RBIs, and 25 stolen bases; he was also named the National League's starting right fielder in the All-Star Game.

While signing Bichette was a massive need for the Mets' lineup, the ballclub still needs a left fielder to go along with Tyrone Taylor in center and Juan Soto in right. The Mets are reportedly still interested in Cody Bellinger, but only on a short-term deal, which is something that Bellinger is not seeking in free agency. Top outfield prospect Carson Benge is also someone who is viewed as a potential option for the Mets this season if he impresses during spring training.

After missing out on Tucker, the Mets' options for an outfielder seems to be slim as the start of spring training draws ever so close.

