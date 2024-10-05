Mets Predicted to Land Two-Time Cy Young Winner in Free Agency
The New York Mets are currently focused on facing their bitter rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies, in the NLDS.
But in a little over a month, the organization will embark on what is likely to be a busy offseason for the team.
In a recent FanSided article, Zach Pressnel predicted the Mets to land ace pitcher Blake Snell in free agency. The two-time Cy Young award winner is expected to opt out of the final year of his contract with the San Francisco Giants and re-test the market for the second straight year.
It was an awkward free agency period last winter as Snell, who was the reigning Cy Young winner, went unsigned until March 19 and had to settle for a short-term deal. Unfortunately for Snell, the long-term offers he was looking for never came and he ultimately signed a two-year, $62 million contract with the Giants.
The 31-year-old southpaw had a strong close to the season and finished the year with a 3.12 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, a 3.3 K/BB, and a 5-3 record.
The Mets rotation has been a pleasant surprise this season, but Luis Severino, Jose Quintana and Sean Manaea (opt-out) are all expected to become free agents. After Kodai Senga, the Mets’ 2025 rotation could be a giant question mark if they lose these key arms.
Pressnel suggests that Snell will be the crown jewel of the Mets’ offseason signings. In the same article, Pressnel wrote that he expects the Mets to fall short in signing Juan Soto away from the Yankees and that free agent and NL Wild Card hero Pete Alonso will opt to sign with the Seattle Mariners.
No matter how this season ends, the Mets could see big changes for its roster in 2025.