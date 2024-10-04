New York Mets Make Shocking Decision on NLDS Game 1 Starter
Surprise, surprise.
The New York Mets announced their starting pitchers for the first two games of the NLDS series at Citizens Bank Park against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Despite speculation that lefty David Peterson or righty Tylor Megill would be getting the ball in Game 1, manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters that it will instead be ace Kodai Senga.
This comes as a bit of a shock as Senga's status for the postseason was uncertain leading up until Friday. The Mets' ace was limited to just 5.1 innings during the regular season as a result of shoulder, triceps and calf injuries. He has not pitched in the majors since July 26 against the Atlanta Braves.
Senga made one rehab start for Triple-A Syracuse on Sept. 21, with the hope of rejoining the Mets' rotation for the final week of the regular season. However, triceps tightness further delayed his return.
Mendoza revealed that Senga had been in Florida facing hitters and approached the Mets on Wednesday to inform them he was able to pitch.
As far as how long Senga will be able to go, Mendoza said "we'll see," but given the righty is not stretched out, it's possible that Peterson and/or Megill could piggyback behind him in long relief. Senga could potentially give the Mets 1-2 innings of work.
The Mets also announced that right-hander Luis Severino will start Game 2 on Sunday on regular rest. Severino picked up the win on Tuesday in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card series, going six innings and allowing four runs against the Milwaukee Brewers.