Does Pete Alonso's Iconic Playoff Home Run Alter His Free Agency Value?
If Pete Alonso wasn't already a New York Mets legend, he certainly is now.
Alonso stepped up to the plate in the ninth inning of Game 3 of the Mets' NL Wild Card round series against the Milwaukee Brewers with one out, runners on first and third base, and his team down 2-0.
The "Polar Bear" then deposited a 3-1 pitch from elite Brewers closer Devin Williams a few feet past the right field wall, giving the Mets a 3-2 lead that ended up being enough to defeat Milwaukee and advance to the NLDS.
This was not only the biggest home run of Alonso's career, but it quickly usurped the clutch bomb that Francisco Lindor hit against the Atlanta Braves on Monday for the most iconic homer in recent Mets' history.
Perhaps now is not a good time to mention that Alonso will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. And that if he had hit into a double play instead of a home run on that fateful 3-1 pitch then it may have been his last ever at-bat wearing a Mets jersey.
However, an October 4 article from Bleacher Report's Erik Beaston suggests that this home run may have solidified Alonso remaining a Met for the foreseeable future.
"Bob Nightengale of USA Today already linked Alonso to the Cubs and Mariners as potential landing spots if he leaves the Mets organization," Beaston wrote.
"That is a big 'if.'
"After a sub-par month of swinging the bat, and a season in which he underperformed (.240/.329/.788 and 34 homers), Alonso's game-clinching hit Thursday, and the energy he brought to the team in the closing moments of the game, may be all the organization needs to convince it to bring their star slugger back for the foreseeable future," he added.
"If not, it should."
Beaston then said, "Alonso is the Mets organization. He is one of its most beloved players and someone fans have watched grow over the years. Unless it has a better prospect ready to play and contribute to the lineup every day, or is eyeing a free agent at that position, bringing him back feels like a must."
Beaston's final free agency prediction for Alonso is that he re-signs with the Mets.
That has got to be music to Mets fans' ears. Then again, they're probably more focused on what Alonso can still do for them this season as opposed to what the future may hold.