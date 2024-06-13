Mets Resurgent Star Linked To American League Contender By MLB Insider
The New York Mets seem to be approaching their second straight rebuild.
New York entered the 2024 campaign with hopes of turning things around after a solid offseason but things haven't worked out as hoped.
The Mets have been inconsistent so far this season and consistently have been mentioned as possibly one of the biggest sellers on the market. There are a handful of players who could be on the way out of town and one of the most likely is pitcher Luis Severino.
Severino is having a resurgent season with the Mets and will be a free agent at the end of the season. If the Mets don't make up some ground in the standings soon, it's looking like he could be on his way out of town, and one team mentioned as a possible option is the Cleveland Guardians by The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
Position target: Starting pitcher, corner outfield power bat," Bowden said. "SP: Garrett Crochet, Jack Flaherty, Luis Severino, Erick Fedde, Chris Bassitt...
"The Guardians have established themselves as one of the top six teams in (Major League Baseball) this season and are now the favorites to win the (American League Central). However, to make a deep run in October, they need to acquire another starting pitcher, preferably one who can miss bats, and an outfield power bat."
Severino joined the Mets in free agency this past offseason and has been everything New York could've hoped for. The two-time All-Star has logged a 3.25 ERA and 58-to-27 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 72 innings pitched.
