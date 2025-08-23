Mets' Tylor Megill impressive again in latest rehab start
While the New York Mets have received a recent jolt in their starting rotation with Nolan McLean's impressive beginning to his career, there was more encouraging news for Tylor Megill, who has not pitched since June 14 due to a right elbow sprain.
In his latest rehab start with Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, Megill struck out four over five scoreless innings, while allowing just one hit and one walk on 65 pitches. Across three rehab starts between Double-A Binghamton and Syracuse, the 30-year-old has yet to surrender a run in 10 innings, racking up 17 strikeouts against only two walks.
How Megill Can Help the Mets' Rotation
Megill may need another start or two to build up his pitch count, but his length is something the Mets sorely need. Before his injury, he was a steady presence in the rotation, going 5–5 with a 3.95 ERA across 68.1 innings. His numbers dipped from a 1.73 ERA in April to 5.52 across May and June, but the flashes of dominance suggest he can return to his early-season form.
And the Mets could certainly use another starter in their starting rotation, as it has struggled overall to consistently pitch deep into games. Before Nolan McLean's quality start last night, no Mets starter other than David Peterson had gone at least six innings since Clay Holmes back on June 7.
Despite only pitching six innings twice in 2025, Megill has gone at least five innings in 10 of 14 starts this year, something the Mets would certainly take right now. New York starters' inability to go deep into games has forced a greater workload on a bullpen that is faltering right now, especially after giving up five runs in two frames after McLean's departure against Atlanta on Friday.
As for the starting rotation, question marks still remain amidst the team's postseason push. Frankie Montas was recently moved to the bullpen and there has been speculation about moving Clay Holmes back there, where he had been for almost his whole career with the Pirates and Yankees before signing with the Mets.
While there may be intrigue surrounding the idea of shifting Megill to a leverage reliever role, his track record suggests otherwise. Megill is a bona fide starter who has the ability to give impactful starts to a team trying to hang onto their postseason hopes.
The Mets are still figuring out their starting rotation, but whatever it looks like when Megill returns, his return could prove pivotal down the stretch.