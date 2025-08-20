Why New York Mets should move to a six-man rotation

Mets No. 5 prospect, RHP Brandon Sproat tonight for Triple-A Syracuse:



6 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 8 K. He threw 83 pitches (54 strikes)



His fastball topped out at 99.2 mph



Over his last 9 starts spanning 48.1 innings, Sproat has a 2.05 ERA with 57 strikeouts