Nolan McLean delivers another impressive outing in second start for Mets
In just two starts for the New York Mets, Nolan McLean has become one of their most valuable starters.
After making his major league debut last week against the Seattle Mariners where he delivered 5.1 scoreless innings with just two hits and eight strikeouts, the Mets’ top prospect looked even better in his first taste of division rivalry in Atlanta against the Braves.
McLean went seven strong innings, allowed just two runs on four hits, walked none, and struck out seven to help the Mets secure a 12-7 win over the Braves.
McLean's command was noticeably sharper in this second start as he did not allow a single walk after issuing four in his debut. That control helped him go deep into the game, something that has been a rarity for Mets starters lately.
In fact, McLean was the first Mets pitcher besides David Peterson in 62 games to reach seven innings since June 7th. The Mets’ ongoing struggle to get innings from their starters has been a major factor in losing 14 of their last 20 games.
McLean once again leaned on his elite breaking stuff, featuring the high-spin sweeper and curveball that turned heads in his MLB debut. Last week, his sweeper averaged 2,995 RPMs and his curveball 3,279 — the highest average spin rate on a curveball among all Major League starters this season, and top-three on the sweeper. He went back to those pitches on Friday, using them to rack up whiffs and keep Braves hitters off balance on his way to seven strikeouts.
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was impressed with the poise McLean showed in just his second major league start. On a night where he wasn’t consistently landing his breaking pitches for strikes, the rookie still found ways to compete, adjust, and get key outs when it mattered most.
Mendoza was nearly at a loss for words after the game when asked what he’s thought of McLean since his call-up.
“At this point, I don’t know what else to say about him. This kid is special,” said Mendoza.
McLean will be a major figure for the Mets moving forward as they try to hold onto a postseason spot. They sit just one game ahead of the Cincinnati Reds for the third Wild Card and gained a game on the Phillies, now six games behind them. With only 34 games left in the season, the Mets have little room for error — and they'll need more nights like this from their starters if they want to stay in the race.
Regardless of how the rest of the season plays out, McLean has already shown the Mets they have a potential ace on their hands for the future.