Pete Alonso Summarizes Mets Tenure Ahead of Free Agency
With their 10-5 defeat to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the NLCS on Sunday, the New York Mets' season is now over.
This magical 2024 campaign is surely seen as a success among those within the franchise, given that finishing as the National League's second-best team — especially considering the brutal start that New York had this season — is nothing to scoff at.
But now the Mets' focus will shift to this offseason, which is expected to be the most pivotal winter that New York has had in a long time.
One major reason why is that slugger Pete Alonso is becoming an unrestricted free agent. "The Polar Bear" has spent all six seasons of his MLB career in Queens, and while the Mets are among the favorites to re-sign him this offseason, Sunday's loss could also be the last time he ever wears a Mets jersey.
Alonso was asked to summarize his Mets tenure when speaking with the media on Sunday.
"I'm really proud of what I was able to accomplish here," Alonso said, per SNY. "I feel like I laid it out there every day, I play my heart out every day, I leave it all out there. No matter what time of year, no matter what day it is, I pride myself on being accountable and being out there working hard, and just doing whatever it takes to win."
He continued by saying, "I'm really proud of this group. I mean, this is really special... I'm really proud of this organization. I've loved being a New York Met. I love representing the city of New York, I love representing Queens. And this has really been special."
Alonso's 226 home runs with the Mets ranks third in franchise history and is just 26 behind Darryl Strawberry's franchise-leading 252 blasts. Mets fans are hoping Alonso will be around to chase that record next season.