Pete Alonso Predicted to Sign Deal in This Range; Should Mets Re-Sign Him?
As all New York Mets fans know by now, superstar slugger Pete Alonso will become an unrestricted free agent the day after the 2024 World Series ends.
Alonso's free agency saga has felt like it has been going on for years now. However, now that it's truly approaching, the baseball world is trying to pinpoint how much money he'll command this offseason.
It remains to be seen how much the Mets or any other MLB team will be willing to pay the Polar Bear. But an October 20 article from Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller provided a good estimate of the deal Alonso can expect.
"The Polar Bear didn't have a bad year by any means," Miller wrote. "He still hit 34 home runs, good for 12th-best in the majors. But after entering 2024, averaging 15.2 plate appearances per home run for his career, that rate was 20.4 this year en route to the lowest OPS of his career (.788)."
Spotrac currently calculates Alonso's projected deal at seven years, $242 million, which makes for an average annual salary of about $34.5 million.
"There were reports earlier this season that Alonso turned down a seven-year, $158M extension offer from the Mets in June 2023 (New York Post's Joel Sherman) and that he'll be seeking at least a $200M contract this winter (per USA Today's Bob Nightengale)," Miller continued.
"An eight-year, $226M deal would be a cool nod to his career home run total.
"Let's just say we don't expect Tampa Bay or Oakland to get involved in the bidding, though. Alonso should be able to get at least six years at around $30M apiece," Miller added.
It's interesting to see that Miller is projecting less for Alonso's contract than Spotrac is currently calculating. But the bottom line is that Alonso is going to receive a hefty deal from some team this offseason.
One of the Mets' biggest questions this offseason is whether they'll elect to give Alonso a contract of that magnitude or whether they'll decide that cash can be put to better use elsewhere and let Alonso walk.