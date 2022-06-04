Skip to main content

New York Mets Ace Max Scherzer Bitten by Dog on Non-Throwing Hand

New York Mets Ace Max Scherzer bitten by dog on non-throwing hand.

LOS ANGELES - The Mets' weird week of injuries continues. 

Ace pitcher Max Scherzer, who is on the IL with a strained oblique, was bitten by one of his dogs on his non-throwing hand, according to The New York Post. The injury is not expected to cost him additional time on the shelf, and the team is not as concerned since the bite occurred on his left hand. 

This news was revealed in the same week, in which star shortstop Francisco Lindor fractured his right middle finger by closing it in the double doors of his hotel room. 

Scherzer is at his home in Florida rehabbing his oblique injury, and could potentially return in July. 

Prior to the Mets' four-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers out west, manager Buck Showalter said the team is pleased with how the 37-year-old starter is progressing. 

“Who knows what he is doing away from the [complex], he has probably had four or five sides by now,” Showalter said. “His ‘want to’ is off the charts, but from what we can tell he is doing well.”

