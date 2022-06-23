Skip to main content

Max Scherzer Could Rejoin New York Mets in Miami This Weekend

Max Scherzer could rejoin the New York Mets in Miami this weekend.

Return of the mad king.

Just 5 1/2 weeks after suffering a high-grade oblique strain on May 18, there is a strong chance that starting pitcher Max Scherzer will rejoin the New York Mets in Miami over the weekend with his next turn in the rotation coming on Sunday. 

When asked if Scherzer is meeting the team in Miami as his next step, manager Buck Showalter told reporters that he thinks that's "the plan." While Showalter still needed to confirm things with general manager Billy Eppler following the Mets' 5-3 loss to the Houston Astros on Wednesday, it sounds like Scherzer will be back with the Mets for their next series when they take on the Marlins. 

Scherzer, who was initially given a six to eight week recovery timeline, has seemingly beat the clock as he nears a return after making one rehab start. The 37-year-old tossed 3 1/3 innings on 65 pitches, while allowing two runs, striking out six and walking one for Double A Binghamton on Tuesday evening. 

The three-time Cy Young Award winner has been champing at the bit to come off the IL and rejoin the first-place Mets. Now, it appears he will get his wish after his oblique responded well following his rehab start. 

If Scherzer does indeed get the start on Sunday in the Mets' series finale against Miami, he is expected have a pitch count of 75-80 pitches in this outing, given he is not fully stretched out. 

Regardless, Scherzer's return will be significant for a Mets rotation that has been riddled by injuries, especially as of late. 

Max Scherzer

