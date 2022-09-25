New York Mets injury update: Starling Marte.

The Mets received some encouraging news about their injured All-Star outfielder.

Starling Marte underwent a CT scan on his fractured right middle finger, which showed improved healing. Marte will continue baseball activities as tolerated, per team announcement.

Marte has been out with a non-displaced fracture of his right middle finger since September 6. He recently began hitting and throwing.

During the week, the 33-year-old expressed optimism that he would be ready to play for the Mets' pivotal series with the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park next weekend. The series begins on September 30.

Marte has been one of the Mets' best hitters this season, slashing .292/.347/.468 with a .815 OPS, 16 home runs and 63 RBIs.

Marte was placed on the IL on September 7 after getting plunked on the finger by Pittsburgh Pirates righty starter Mitch Keller the day before.

Read More:

- Pete Alonso Sets Mets Single-Season RBI Record

- Francisco Alvarez Call-Up Not Being Ruled out, but Unlikely in '22

- MLB Insider Identifies AL West Team as Potential Jacob deGrom Suitor

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.