New York Mets Injury Update: Starling Marte

  Author:
  Publish date:

The Mets received some encouraging news about their injured All-Star outfielder.

Starling Marte underwent a CT scan on his fractured right middle finger, which showed improved healing. Marte will continue baseball activities as tolerated, per team announcement.

Marte has been out with a non-displaced fracture of his right middle finger since September 6. He recently began hitting and throwing.

During the week, the 33-year-old expressed optimism that he would be ready to play for the Mets' pivotal series with the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park next weekend. The series begins on September 30.

Marte has been one of the Mets' best hitters this season, slashing .292/.347/.468 with a .815 OPS, 16 home runs and 63 RBIs.

Marte was placed on the IL on September 7 after getting plunked on the finger by Pittsburgh Pirates righty starter Mitch Keller the day before.

