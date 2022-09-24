Skip to main content

Francisco Alvarez Call-Up Not Being Ruled out, but Unlikely in '22

Mets top prospect Francisco Alvarez is red-hot at the plate, but it doesn't sound like he'll reach the major leagues in 2022.
Mets top prospect Francisco Alvarez is red-hot at the plate with Triple-A Syracuse, which has increased some chatter about a potential late-season call-up to the major leagues.

However, while the Mets aren't ruling out Alvarez, or anyone else from Triple-A being promoted to the big-leagues at this point on the baseball calendar, it would take an "unforeseen circumstance," such as an injury, for the team to bring up their 20-year-old catcher this season, as one source said.

Newsday and The New York Post first spoke with general manager Billy Eppler about the possibility of Alvarez being called up. 

The catching tandem of James McCann and Tomas Nido has provided some offense as of late, but the right-handed side of the Mets' DH platoon hasn't been productive enough.

So what about using Alvarez, who is known for his bat, as a designated hitter in the postseason?

For now, it doesn't sound like the Mets are considering this avenue, despite the struggles of Darin Ruf and Mark Vientos.

Meanwhile, Alvarez, who missed three weeks with a loose body in his right ankle, has returned to Syracuse to tear the cover off the ball in the month of September. In his last 35 at-bats, Alvarez is slashing .371/.421/.686, with a 1.107 OPS, three home runs and 10 RBIs. 

Alvarez began the season with Double-A Binghamton, before getting promoted to Triple-A Syracuse in early-July. Overall, the young backstop has slugged 27 home runs, driven in 78 RBI and has posted a .880 OPS in 108 games between two minor league levels this season. 

Syracuse's season ends on Thursday, but it doesn't sound like Alvarez will be headed to Queens to continue playing afterward. 

