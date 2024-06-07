Struggling New York Mets Closer Begins Rehab Stint In Minors
Edwin Díaz began his way back to the Majors on Thursday night while his New York Mets teammates were seeing the sights before their weekend games in London against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Díaz threw his first live pitches in a game since he went on the 15-day injured list on May 29 with High-A Brooklyn, as he threw a scoreless inning for the Cyclones against the Aberdeen Ironbirds.
Díaz took the fifth inning for the Cyclones, giving up one hit and striking out two. He ended up taking the victory in relief.
For the 30-year-old right-hander it was his first appearance in a minor-league game since 2016 when he threw for Jackson in the Southern League.
He threw a bullpen session on Tuesday in preparation for the rehab assignment. He landed on the IL with a right shoulder impingement.
Díaz is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA in 2024, with five saves in nine opportunities along with two holds. He had 30 strikeouts and seven walks in 20 innings.
But his performance leading up to the injury was troubling. He blew three of his last four save opportunities and had a 9.58 ERA in his last 10 appearances.
The Mets were eager to get the former All-Star back after he missed all of 2023 with an injury he suffered playing in the World Baseball Classic with Puerto Rico.
His track record is as one of the game’s best closers. He has 210 career saves in the Majors, beginning with his rookie season with Seattle in 2016. Since joining the Mets in 2019, he had 26 saves in 2019, six in 2020, 32 in 2021 and 32 in 2022.
He has won both the Mariano Rivera and Trevor Hoffman reliever of the year awards and saved a Major League-best 57 games in 2018 with Seattle.