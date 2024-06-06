Proposed New York Mets Trade Would Send Outfielder to Atlanta Braves
The New York Mets are in a prime position to sell at the deadline. While it's unfortunate how the season has gone, changes have to be made.
In fact, there could even be some positives about the situation. Owner Steve Cohen has indicated that he's willing to spend during the 2024-25 offseason, attempting to put together a competitive team that could compete for a World Series.
Having prospects to trade, which the Mets would land if they did sell, could come back to help them during the offseason, too.
Signing free agents will be step No. 1 for their future success, but having movable prospects is just as important as anything else.
In a surprise proposed trade from Mark Powell of FanSided, New York would send Harrison Bader to the Atlanta Braves for two prospects.
The Mets would receive Darius Vines and Lucas Braun, two right handed pitchers.
"Trading within the NL East isn't ideal for either side, but it's a better deal for the Mets because Bader is likely to leave in free agency after the season, especially if he continues his hot hitting from the plate," Powell wrote.
Moving Bader wouldn't come as a surprise. He's an elite defensive outfielder and has been serviceable at the plate this season, slashing .272/.317/.376. While he won't give the Braves the production that Ronald Acuna Jr. would've given them if he hadn't gone down with an injury, not many in baseball will.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report listed Bader at No. 30 on his MLB trade deadline "big board."
"The glovework alone should make Bader an intriguing target for some teams, but he's also having a more productive season at the plate than had been the case in recent years. Granted, "more productive" means a 100 OPS+ compared to 85 in 2022 and 69 last year, but he is both reaching base and stealing them at a decent clip.
"He could go to a contender and be a daily fixture in the 8-hole while manning the 8 (CF) in the scorebook."
New York and Atlanta don't typically make trades, but with the position the Mets are in, they need to take the best possible package in every scenario. If this is the package that helps them get better in the future, it's the one that should be made.
The July trade deadline posses many questions, ones the front office will have to answer.