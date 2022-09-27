Nationals Announcer Mocks New York Mets, Pete Alonso

It's no secret that the New York Mets have been hit by a record 110 pitches this season.

Among those 110 hit by pitches, 12 of them have come at the expense of Pete Alonso.

As Washington Nationals TV analyst Kevin Frandsen said on Monday night's Nats-Braves broadcast, Alonso should handle getting hit by a pitch like third baseman Austin Riley.

Riley was beaned on the elbow pad by Cory Abbot and proceeded to shake it off and jog to first base. This was the 16th time this season that Riley has been hit.

“Totally different than Pete Alonso, huh?,” Frandsen said of Riley while calling Nationals-Braves for MASN. “Austin Riley gets smoked right there and doesn’t make a really a big deal about it.”

In addition to Alonso, Frandsen took a swipe at Mets manager Buck Showalter, who has made it known of his frustrations about all of the hit by pitches this season.

“You don’t have… Where’s [Braves manager Brant Snitker] at?,” he wondered. “Is Snit at the top step like ‘Why’d you throw at my guy?'”

Frandsen then went back to criticizing Alonso for all of the protection he wears at the plate.

“Can’t throw in on Pete,” Frandsen said. “He wears all the body armor in the world and always complains.”

Alonso has been hit in the head area multiple times this season, including once against the Nationals. He has had a few dust ups with pitchers after being plunked.

Frandsen was an infielder in the big-leagues for nine years. He spent four seasons with the Phillies broadcast team before joining the Nationals.

