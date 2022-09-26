It was a big week for the Polar Bear.

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso was named co-National League Player of the Week, sharing the honor with St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols, who cranked the 700th home run of his career.

Alonso won the award just one day after setting a new franchise record with 128 RBIs, the most in a single-season in Mets history. The previous record was 124 RBIs held by Mike Piazza (1999) and David Wright (2008). Alonso broke this mark by going 4-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

Overall, Alonso has slashed .333./.407/.917 with four home runs and 13 RBIs across his last seven games, which ultimately earned him co-NL Player of the Week.

Alonso homered in back-to-back games in Oakland. He also homered in back-to-back games against the Milwaukee Brewers to help the Mets clinch their first postseason berth since 2016.

In the month of September, Alonso is batting .264 with a .942 OPS, eight homers and 23 RBIs with three games left to play.

Read More:

- Pete Alonso Sets Mets Single-Season RBI Record

- Francisco Alvarez Call-Up Not Being Ruled out, but Unlikely in '22

- MLB Insider Identifies AL West Team as Potential Jacob deGrom Suitor

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.