Rangers All-Star Called 'Realistic' Target For Mets After Latest Injury
The New York Mets are on the up-and-up but were dealt a tough blow on Tuesday.
Mets starter Christian Scott has been dealing with an elbow injury over the last few days and was placed on the Injured List on Tuesday with a UCL sprain. Scott's injury is the latest to the Mets and comes at a tough time.
The Mets have been red-hot lately and it seemed like Scott was going to play a large role but now New York needs to go back to the drawing board. New York still has a surplus of capable starters but a few players were floated as "realistic" trade options for New York if Scott misses an extended period including Texas Rangers hurler Michael Lorenzen by FanSided's Tim Boyle.
"Michael Lorenzen is having a pretty good year for the Texas Rangers who look more like sellers than buyers this summer," Boyle said. "An impressive pitching staff with several players on expiring contracts, Lorenzen is someone they can part ways with prior to the trade deadline. Lorenzen is 5-5 with a 3.53 ERA in 17 starts. An experienced reliever as well, he has actually become a much better starter than he was when he last pitched in relief for a full season back in 2021.
"He makes sense for the Mets as a viable Scott replacement because he won’t add much to the payroll and can fall in the back of the line of the rotation. Unlike some of the bigger names possibly available over the next week, he’s a smaller difference-maker albeit an important piece many contenders should want to add."
Lorenzen was an All-Star last year and has a 3.53 ERA in 17 starts this year. New York doesn't necessarily need to add a starter, but he could be a low-cost option to help add another veteran rotation option.
More MLB: Mets Called 'Interesting' Fit For Red-Hot All-Star With Deadline Looming