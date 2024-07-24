Mets Called 'Interesting' Fit For Red-Hot All-Star With Deadline Looming
The New York Mets are in a good spot with the trade deadline now less than a week away.
New York clearly will be looking to add as it has completely turned its season around. There was a point where this didn't seem possible, but the Mets have completely changed their fortunes. New York has played like one of the best teams in baseball overall over the last month or so and will be rewarded over the next week.
The Mets are a team worth investing in and it's clear that they will be buyers with the bullpen being the club's most glaring hole. That doesn't mean the Mets won't consider other options and one player who would be an "interesting" fit is Tampa Bay Rays All-Star outfielder Randy Arozarena, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"The Mets can consider right field if they like (red-hot poser Randy Arozarena would be interesting), and if they want to get cute, they could even trade from their rotation stash once Kodai Senga shows he’s some semblance of the ace he was a year ago, as Mike Puma suggested weeks ago," Heyman said. "But their lone pressing need remains obvious: they must bolster a bullpen that’s mostly moved to the season injured list (Brooks Raley, Drew Smith), the temporarily injured list (Reed Garrett), or low-leverage situations (Adam Ottavino, Jake Diekman)."
New York has dealt with some injuries in the outfield which could open the door to a move. Arozarena would be a great pickup. His overall numbers don't jump off the page as he's slashing .209/.315/.392, but he does have 15 home runs and 35 RBIs. His rough slash line mainly is due to a bad first month of the season, but, he has been much better lately.
