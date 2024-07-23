Inside The Mets

Mets' Promising Rookie Suffers Concerning Injury, Team Awaiting MRI Results

The New York Mets have lost a promising rookie to the IL with a concerning injury. They're still waiting on his MRI results, but there is some level of worry.

Pat Ragazzo

Jul 13, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Christian Scott (45) is taken out of the game in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 13, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Christian Scott (45) is taken out of the game in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

NEW YORK - This is not great news for the New York Mets, and now they will be holding their breath.

Top prospect rookie starting pitcher Christian Scott was placed on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday ahead of the Subway Series with a UCL sprain.

However, manager Carlos Mendoza shared that the severity of Scott's injury has yet to be determined, as the righty underwent an MRI at noon today. There is some level of concern, as Scott also dealt with an elbow issue last year, and the Mets intend on having several doctors take a look at the results before making a proper diagnosis.

If it's a tear of the UCL, that typically means Tommy John surgery is on the table, which would be crushing for the Mets' no. 3 ranked prospect.

Scott's injury also comes at a poor time, as the team still intends on going to a six-man rotation once ace Kodai Senga returns to make his season-debut on Friday.

According to Mendoza, someone will have to step up, and Jose Butto, who was recently moved to the bullpen and has been thriving in a long-relief role, as well as Tylor Megill are options to slide back into the rotation.

The trade deadline is inching near, with the July 30 date approaching in just seven days. While starting pitching was recently viewed as a strength with Senga coming back, the depth has now taken a major hit with Scott going down.

Time will tell regarding whether president of baseball operations David Stearns is going to be able to acquire some more bullpen help after landing Phil Maton earlier in the month. If this proves to be the case, Butto shifting back into the rotation makes sense. The Mets could also try to trade for a starter as well.

Published |Modified
Pat Ragazzo

PAT RAGAZZO

Pat Ragazzo is the reporter, publisher, site manager and executive editor for the Mets and Yankees websites on Sports Illustrated. Pat was selected as The Top Reporter & Publisher of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. He appears on several major TV Network stations including: NBC4, CBS2, FOX5, PIX11, SNY and NY1; and is frequently heard on ESPN New York FM 98.7 FM and WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM as a guest. Pat also serves as the Mets insider for the "Allow Me 2 Be Frank" podcast hosted by Frank "The Tank" Fleming of Barstool Sports. You can follow him on Twitter/X: @ragazzoreport.

Home/News