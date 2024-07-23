Mets' Promising Rookie Suffers Concerning Injury, Team Awaiting MRI Results
NEW YORK - This is not great news for the New York Mets, and now they will be holding their breath.
Top prospect rookie starting pitcher Christian Scott was placed on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday ahead of the Subway Series with a UCL sprain.
However, manager Carlos Mendoza shared that the severity of Scott's injury has yet to be determined, as the righty underwent an MRI at noon today. There is some level of concern, as Scott also dealt with an elbow issue last year, and the Mets intend on having several doctors take a look at the results before making a proper diagnosis.
If it's a tear of the UCL, that typically means Tommy John surgery is on the table, which would be crushing for the Mets' no. 3 ranked prospect.
Scott's injury also comes at a poor time, as the team still intends on going to a six-man rotation once ace Kodai Senga returns to make his season-debut on Friday.
According to Mendoza, someone will have to step up, and Jose Butto, who was recently moved to the bullpen and has been thriving in a long-relief role, as well as Tylor Megill are options to slide back into the rotation.
The trade deadline is inching near, with the July 30 date approaching in just seven days. While starting pitching was recently viewed as a strength with Senga coming back, the depth has now taken a major hit with Scott going down.
Time will tell regarding whether president of baseball operations David Stearns is going to be able to acquire some more bullpen help after landing Phil Maton earlier in the month. If this proves to be the case, Butto shifting back into the rotation makes sense. The Mets could also try to trade for a starter as well.