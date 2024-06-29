Red Sox Star Surprisingly Could Be Traded; Should Mets Consider Big Splash?
The New York Mets have turned things around and now just are one game back for a National League Wild Card spot.
New York was struggling entering the month of June but has looked like a completely different team over the last few weeks. The Mets have been racking up wins and also seem to be having a lot of fun on and off the field.
All in all, Mets fans should be excited about the team right now. They seemed like they could be sellers at the upcoming trade deadline but that no longer seems like it will be the case.
Instead, the Mets look like they could look to add and make a run at a postseason spot. It already has been mentioned that the Mets could use some help in the bullpen and there will be multiple intriguing players available.
One who could be an intriguing option is Boston Red Sox star Kenley Jansen. Boston is in a similar situation as the Mets and could look to buy, but Jansen still could be moved and was mentioned as a trade candidate by the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"Kenley Jansen, Red Sox: They’re contending so a trade is no certainty now," Heyman said. "The (Los Angeles Dodgers) and (San Diego Padres) like him."
If the Mets want to upgrade the bullpen, Jansen could be an interesting option. Pairing him with a healthy Edwin Díaz would form a scary duo at the end of games for opposing teams. Or, he could take over the closer spot if Díaz struggles.
Jansen has shined this season and has a 2.30 ERA in 27 appearances. New York should give Boston a call at least to see what the cost would be.
More MLB: Blue Jays Dominant Hurler Could Be Perfect Solution For Mets At Deadline