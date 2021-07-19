Source: Mets Looking To Make 'Big Splash' At MLB Trade Deadline

The Mets are looking to make a "big splash" at the deadline, an industry source tells Inside the Mets. Find out what this could entail.

With the MLB trade deadline just 11 days away, the New York Mets are planning on making a "big splash" to help propel their team to the playoffs, an industry source tells Inside the Mets.

According to this source, the Mets are now focused on some of the top-tier players on the market such as Kris Bryant and Jose Berrios. And with Jacob deGrom (right forearm tightness) and Francisco Lindor (Grade 2 right oblique strain) out indefinitely, the front office is willing to do whatever it takes in order to bring in the proper reinforcements to solidify a postseason berth.

Following a rough weekend, where the Mets lost two-of-three and were nearly swept by the last-place Pirates, it is clear that this club is in need of some significant upgrades, especially with their two best players landing on the IL. Their lead in the NL East is also down to just two games, and it has become evident that something must be done.

In all likelihood, the Mets will be exceeding the luxury tax this year, which is something they are willing to do, as long as it makes sense for them.

With deGrom out, this leaves the Mets with only three healthy starting pitchers in Marcus Stroman, Taijuan Walker and rookie Tylor Megill, which creates an even bigger and more urgent need for rotation help.

The Mets are already showing interest in Berrios, as pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, who was on the Twins' staff back in 2019, has highly recommended the right-hander to the front office. But if Minnesota is set on packaging him with Josh Donaldson's contract (owed $42 million across the next two seasons), the Mets will likely say no thanks.

Beyond Berrios, the Mets are looking at Pirates left-hander Tyler Anderson, per SNY. And some additional names that come to mind on the pitching market are Kyle Gibson and Merrill Kelly.

On the offensive end, if they are able to acquire Bryant from the Cubs, it won't be in exchange for top prospects Francisco Alvarez or Brett Baty, given the fact that Bryant is a rental player. However, shortstop prospect Ronny Mauricio, or Double-A third baseman Mark Vientos, who is having a career year for Binghamton, could potentially be in the cards, as trade chips. The Mets are one of the many teams already pursuing Bryant, as MLB Insider Jon Heyman reported last week.

The Mets can also kill two birds with one stone by asking for one of the Cubs' pitchers in the form of: Zach Davies, Kyle Hendricks, Andrew Chafin or even Craig Kimbrel to pair with Bryant.