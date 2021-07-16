Report: LHP Tyler Anderson Is On The Mets' Radar

Report: LHP Tyler Anderson On The Mets' Radar
With the Mets set to kickoff the second half of the season with a three game set in Pittsburgh, they apparently have their eyes on a member of the Pirates' pitching staff.
According to Andy Martino of SNY, Pirates left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson is currently on the Mets' radar, as a potential trade target.
The left-hander has gone 5-8 and posted a 4.35 ERA, with a 1.19 WHIP in 17 starts this season. The 31-year-old likely won't cost much, as he is set to hit the free-agent market after the season.
While Anderson wouldn't be the sexiest of acquisitions, he'd be a steady backend piece in the rotation to help give the Mets innings until they get Carlos Carrasco, David Peterson and Noah Syndergaard back.
As for Anderson's teammate in All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier, who the Mets have also shown interest in, Martino says his price tag is likely too high for the Amazins'