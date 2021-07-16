Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
News
Search

Report: LHP Tyler Anderson On The Mets' Radar

The Mets are looking for rotation help before the deadline, and have their eyes on one member of their current opponent's pitching staff.
Author:
Publish date:

With the Mets set to kickoff the second half of the season with a three game set in Pittsburgh, they apparently have their eyes on a member of the Pirates' pitching staff.

According to Andy Martino of SNY, Pirates left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson is currently on the Mets' radar, as a potential trade target.

The left-hander has gone 5-8 and posted a 4.35 ERA, with a 1.19 WHIP in 17 starts this season. The 31-year-old likely won't cost much, as he is set to hit the free-agent market after the season.

While Anderson wouldn't be the sexiest of acquisitions, he'd be a steady backend piece in the rotation to help give the Mets innings until they get Carlos Carrasco, David Peterson and Noah Syndergaard back. 

As for Anderson's teammate in All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier, who the Mets have also shown interest in, Martino says his price tag is likely too high for the Amazins'

The Mets have Pirates pitcher Tyler Anderson on their radar.
News

Report: LHP Tyler Anderson Is On The Mets' Radar

New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman
News

Series Preview: Mets Looking For Revenge In Pittsburgh

Twins pitcher Jose Berrios
News

Mets Pitching Coach Recommending Jose Berrios To Front Office

Mets are showing interest in Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant.
News

Report: Mets Interested In 3B Kris Bryant

Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco made his first rehab start with the Brooklyn Cyclones on Thursday night.
News

Mets Pitcher Carlos Carrasco Tosses Two Scoreless Innings In First Rehab Start

Mets will attend veteran left-hander Cole Hamels' showcase on Friday.
News

Mets To Attend Cole Hamels' Workout On Friday

Mets catcher Mike Piazza
News

Mets To Bring Back Black Jerseys Starting on July 30

Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor
News

Top 6 Biggest Needs For Mets In 2nd Half Of Season