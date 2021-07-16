Report: LHP Tyler Anderson Is On The Mets' Radar

The Mets are looking for rotation help before the deadline, and have their eyes on one member of their current opponent's pitching staff.

With the Mets set to kickoff the second half of the season with a three game set in Pittsburgh, they apparently have their eyes on a member of the Pirates' pitching staff.

According to Andy Martino of SNY, Pirates left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson is currently on the Mets' radar, as a potential trade target.

The left-hander has gone 5-8 and posted a 4.35 ERA, with a 1.19 WHIP in 17 starts this season. The 31-year-old likely won't cost much, as he is set to hit the free-agent market after the season.

While Anderson wouldn't be the sexiest of acquisitions, he'd be a steady backend piece in the rotation to help give the Mets innings until they get Carlos Carrasco, David Peterson and Noah Syndergaard back.

As for Anderson's teammate in All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier, who the Mets have also shown interest in, Martino says his price tag is likely too high for the Amazins'