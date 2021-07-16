Report: Mets Interested In 3B Kris Bryant

According to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, the Mets are among several teams showing interest in Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant.

While it is currently unclear whether or not the Mets will make a big splash at the trade deadline, they at least appear to be considering one top name on the market.

Bryant, whose contract expires at the end of the season, will likely cost an arm and a leg, despite being a rental player.

He is also having a stellar campaign at the plate, slashing .271/.353/.502 with 16 home runs, 46 RBIs and an .854 OPS.

The Mets have at least three top prospects, who the Cubs potentially could have their eyes on in Ronny Mauricio, Brett Baty and Francisco Alvarez. But it'd be hard to see them deal one of these youngsters for Bryant, who is set to become a free-agent this winter.

Although Bryant's price tag will be high, he is an impact bat that has the ability to put a number of contenders over the top in the second half of the season. He can also play in the corner outfield spots, in addition to the hot corner.

If the Amazins' can find a way to land Bryant, without giving up any of their top three prospects, it would not only make them favorites to win the National League East, but it would solidify them as legitimate World Series contenders as well.