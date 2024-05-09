Should the Baltimore Orioles Add Top Reliever in Trade Market?
The Baltimore Orioles have one of the best records in baseball, but there is another move they could make to round their roster out.
Baltimore lost its closer Felix Bautista for the entire season due to Tommy John surgery and they signed Craig Kimbrel to fill the role, but is that enough?
The Chicago White Sox are expected to trade away their top pieces, which include reliever Michael Kopech.
If that name sounds more familiar to you as a starter, you’d be correct. He was a starting pitcher for the first four years of his career, but has now moved into the bullpen and is looking more valuable than ever before.
With his new role, he has pumped up his fastball an average of 3.7 MPH, making great use of the smaller workload.
Through the first 16 outings of the season, the 28-year-old has a 3.93 ERA which doesn’t tell the whole story. The advanced stats show that he has been a victim of poor defense, which tracks as Chicago has one of the worst in the league.
His xERA and xBA are both above average. HIs xBA of .176 is one of the best in the league. He should be one of the most inquired about relievers on the market and for good reason.
The Texas native is young and is under team control through next season. The White Sox desperately need more bats in their farm system, so expect to say goodbye to at least a top 10 non-pitching prospect.
Kimbrel bas been fine overall for Baltimore, but is starting to show signs of worry as he has given up a run in four of his last five outings and six runs overall.
It might not be the biggest need, but certainly worth thinking about. Kimbrel is a future Hall of Famer, but doesn't have the best history late in seasons and in playoffs.
Even when Bautista returns, Kopech still has plenty of value in the bullpen.
Some may view the move as overkill, but it could be the difference in a win or a loss in the playoffs.