Baltimore Orioles Slugger Predicted To Be One of Highest Paid Hitters in Free Agency
The Baltimore Orioles could have a huge void to fill in their lineup depending on how the offseason unfolds.
One of their biggest contributors at the plate last season, right fielder Anthony Santader, has hit the open market. As a free agent, he is expected to have a solid market as plenty of teams are looking to add some power to their team.
A switch-hitter, Santander can be in the lineup every day regardless of who the opponent is throwing on the mound. He is a more dangerous hitter from the left side of the plate, as limiting his exposure against lefties could actually extract a little more value out of him.
Adequate in the field, he won’t have to clog up the designated hitter spot for whichever team signs him. A move to designated hitter, or even back to first base, could be made down the line, but he can handle the outfield still.
This career trajectory has come out of nowhere. As shared by Kiley McDaniel of ESPN, no one expected this level of production early in his career.
“Santander went from a 2016 Rule 5 pick of Baltimore to hitting 155 homers for the Birds, 44 of them last season en route to a career-high 3.3 WAR. He has a slight edge at the top of the second tier of corner-only bats, just ahead of Teoscar Hernandez, and Christian Walker (not a bat-only guy, as he recently won his third straight Gold Glove).”
What kind of contract could Santander be looking at? The MLB expert has projected that he will land a three-year, $69 million deal in free agency.
That AAV of $23 million would place him fifth in baseball. Only fellow free agent Juan Soto, Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers, George Springer of the Toronto Blue Jays and Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres are higher.
“Santander is two years younger than Hernandez, who is one spot after Santander on this list, and is a slightly better defender, while Hernandez is a better hitter. I think they'll end up with very similar contracts, though Santander has a better chance to land a fourth year because of his age,” McDaniel added.
His market will be one worth keeping a close eye on. Things may develop slowly as Soto is going to dominate headlines and teams will focus their pursuit on him in the early going.
But, once they bow out of that race or he inks a contract, business should pick up for the next tier of outfielders. Their price tags could go up as well as teams will be aggressive, ensuring they don’t miss out on adding a much-needed upgrade.