Baltimore Orioles sign former top prospect to minor league deal

As the Baltimore Orioles look to improve their pitching staff, they added some depth to the organization on Tuesday.

Roch Kubatko of MASN reported that the Orioles signed right-hander Hans Crouse to a minor league contract. Crouse, a 27-year-old journeyman minor league pitcher, has seen limited major league action in his career but has looked very solid in that sample size. The right-hander has a career 4-5 record in 27 games, with a 3.34 ERA and 36 strikeouts in just 32.1 innings at the big league level; however, only two of his appearances have been starts despite primarily being a starter in the minors.

The Orioles have made the following roster move:



- Agreed to terms on a 2026 minor league contract with RHP Hans Crouse. — Roch Kubatko (@masnRoch) January 20, 2026

Crouse was selected by the Texas Rangers in the second round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Dana Hills High School in Dana, California. He pitched in the Rangers' organization from 2017 through part of 2021, compiling a record of 14-6 with 222 strikeouts and an ERA of 3.29 in 213.1 innings. He did not pitch in 2020 after the entire Minor League Baseball season was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The Philadelphia Phillies acquired Crouse via trade on July 30, 2021, and he made his major league debut with the club against the Pittsburgh Pirates on September 27 of that year. He appeared in two games with the Phillies, going 0-2 with an ERA of 5.14 in seven innings of work.

Crouse continued to pitch for the Phillies organization through the 2023 season, posting a minor league record of 3-8 with 86 strikeouts and an ERA of 5.93 in 68.1 innings pitched. After electing free agency following the 2023 season, he signed a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Angels in February 2024.

Crowse earned a call-up to the major league roster after performing well in 29 games for the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees; he went 3-0 with an impressive 59 strikeouts and a 2.27 ERA in 31.2 innings. He made his first appearance with the Angels on July 21, 2024, and continued to pitch well over 25 appearances out of the bullpen, posting an ERA of 2.84 and striking out 34 batters in 25.1 innings.

There was significant promise for Crouse entering the 2025 season after his successful campaign at both the Triple-A and MLB level in 2024. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn lat muscle after only a single inning of work at Salt Lake, leading to his release in April.

Although Crouse was invited to spring training after missing nearly an entire year, it is uncertain when he will be a full participant. The Orioles' decision to sign him is a low risk with high reward, as the right-hander is known for his plus fastball with huge strikeout potential. However, he also has control issues (24 career walks), so Baltimore would need to see him throw strikes consistently for him to figure into their plans this year.

