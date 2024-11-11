Baltimore Orioles Star Could Be Looking at Cheaper Deal Due to One Problem
What the Baltimore Orioles decide to do with Anthony Santander will say a lot about their plans. Many have suggested that he'll depart from the Orioles this winter, a potential issue as they look to be the best possible team they can be in 2025.
Santander just finished the best campaign of his career, a promising sign for a guy looking to get paid this winter. It's always best for a player to perform their best in a contract season, and that's exactly what he did.
However, Baltimore will have to keep that in the back of their minds. Factor that in with his below-average defense, and there are reasons for the Orioles to let him walk. That doesn't seem to be the right one, considering what he does offensively, but if they believe they could replace him with somebody in-house and spend money elsewhere, maybe it wouldn't be the worst outcome.
Regarding his defense, that could be something that hurts Santander in contract negotiations. It's a major issue, as he profiles as a long-term designated hitter.
R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports urged teams to be wary of his defensive struggles, highlighting how they could become an issue for a team.
"In addition to being living proof that there are still quality players to be unearthed in the Rule 5 draft, Santander became the first switch-hitter to homer 40 or more times in a season since Carlos Beltrán and Lance Berkman both did it in 2006. Santander isn't a mindless slugger (not that there would be anything wrong with that); he's adept at making above-average amounts of contact, allowing him to keep his strikeout rate underneath 20% despite what could be charitably described as an excitable approach. Unfortunately, Santander doesn't bring much more to the table than his bat: he's not a good defender or baserunner, meaning interested clubs will have to be confident that he can sustain his well-above-average offensive production well into his 30s."
As he touched on, however, when a guy hits 40-plus home runs in a year, he'll typically get paid. There's a scenario where Santander could be looking at a short-term contract or even a one-year prove-it deal to show that he's actually this type of player, but he's improved every step of the way over the past few seasons, and someone should be willing to give him a long-term deal.
As of now, it seems unlikely that Baltimore will be the one to do that, but don't be surprised if it is.