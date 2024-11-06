4 Reasons Washington Nationals Should Pursue Reunion With Juan Soto in Free Agency
The Washington Nationals know how beneficial it is to have a player of Juan Soto’s caliber on the roster.
He spent the first four-and-a-half years of his MLB career with the franchise before being traded to the San Diego Padres in a blockbuster deal, and since that trade, he has only cemented his standing as one of the best players in baseball.
His free agency is going to grab the attention of the baseball world, as he could be the first big domino to fall before everyone else lands deals.
The Nationals would love to have a reunion with the former MVP, and it is something they should pursue aggressively.
Here are four reasons Washington should do everything in their power to bring Soto back in free agency.
Takes Pressure Off Young Stars
The future is bright for the Nationals with their stable of young players who have already hit the Major Leagues. There is more where that came from, too, as their farm system is overflowing with high-upside youngsters.
Some of the early returns, with James Wood for example, have been positive, but some starts to their careers haven’t necessarily been as strong, like with Dylan Crews.
Adding Soto to the mix would take pressure off the young guys from having to carry too much of the load early on. They would be afforded the chance to develop at their own pace and be able to play off of the four-time All-Star.
Fills Every Need in Lineup
The outfield isn’t the most pressing need in Washington with Wood, Crews and Jacob Young as a stellar trio, but Wood struggled mightily in left field and might be better off splitting time out there until he improves.
Soto, who was nominated for a Gold Glove this year, would help fix the defense. More importantly, he brings everything to the table offensively that the team is missing.
He will work a walk with his incredible strike zone recognition to set the table in front of the run producers. The Nationals are also lacking home run hitters, and Soto has hit at least 22 in every 162-game campaign he has played in his career.
His skill set would address all of the biggest needs the team currently has.
Money to Spend
The contract projections for Soto this offseason have been historic. He is going to be paid an astronomical amount of money and could surpass Shohei Ohtani’s annual average.
There are some teams that just can’t afford to pay a player that much money, but Washington should not fall into that group.
There is money coming off their books this winter with veterans such as Patrick Corbin and Trevor Williams hitting free agency. Right now, only one player, catcher Keibert Ruiz, is under contract for at least $5 million in 2025. Closer Kyle Finnegan is projected to be the highest-paid player at about $8.6 million.
Given how little monetary commitments there are for a young squad, there is room to add what will be a massive number for Soto.
Leadership and Organizational Familiarity
If the Nationals are going to make a return to relevancy, they need some established veterans to help the young guys out.
Soto, who was part of the 2019 World Series Championship team, would provide that.
With Corbin hitting free agency, there isn’t a single player from that team remaining on the roster. Having someone on the team who knows what it takes to succeed in October would pay dividends.
Outside of the Padres and New York Yankees, Washington has an edge they can present Soto with something familiar and comfortable. He has said he enjoyed his time in the nation’s capitol.
If the team can appease his contract demands, that comfortability could be what pushes them over the edge.