Is Baltimore Orioles Breakout MLB's Most Underrated Player?
The Baltimore Orioles are loaded with stars, from Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman in the lineup to Corbin Burnes and Craig Kimbrel on the pitching staff. Many of them are young, exciting and dynamic, making the Orioles one of MLB's most fun teams to watch.
However, one of the Orioles' best players doesn't fit that mold. He's an older, understated cast-off who came out of nowhere. He wasn't an All-Star this year and probably won't get any Cy Young votes, so nobody outside Baltimore seems to talk about him.
His name is Albert Suarez, and he's been one of the best pitchers in baseball this season. You'd never know it, though, based on how little attention he gets in the media.
Suarez was masterful again on Sunday, tossing 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays. Unfortunately for him, the Orioles struck out 13 times and left nine men on base, resulting in a 2-1 loss.
The 6 2/3 frames were a season-high for the 34-year-old right-hander, who allowed just four hits and one walk while striking out five. Despite not getting the win, he lowered his ERA to 3.39 and his WHIP to 1.30.
Sunday's gem was Suarez's seventh scoreless outing in 16 starts this season. Not only is that the most in MLB, but it's also ahead of Cy Young contenders like Tarik Skubal and Logan Gilbert.
And yet, Suarez is never mentioned in the same conversation as them (or his teammates), and many casual baseball fans have likely never heard of him. Perhaps it's because he usually doesn't pitch deep into games, averaging just under five innings per start. Maybe it's because he doesn't strike many batters out (7.2 K/9), so he appears less dominant.
While Suarez may not get many style points, there's no arguing with his results. When it comes to keeping opponents off the scoreboard and giving his team a chance to win, few pitchers are better.
Suarez's sudden emergence in his first MLB season since 2017 is a big reason why Baltimore is fighting for the best record in baseball. His versatility has also been key, as he's frequently sacrificed starts and has made eight relief appearances, pitching whenever Brandon Hyde has asked him to.
The Orioles have baseball's best-kept secret, who seems content to fly under the radar. If he keeps pitching like this in October, though, maybe he'll finally get the credit he deserves.