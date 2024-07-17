Baltimore Orioles All-Stars Spark American League Comeback in ASG
The Baltimore Orioles sent five players to the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, so it's not surprising that they had a major impact on the game's outcome.
All five Orioles appeared in the game, helping the American League earn a come-from-behind 5-3 victory over the National League at Globe Life Field on Tuesday night. Three of the five were making their All-Star Game debuts.
Three Baltimore players started the 94th Midsummer Classic, so their presence was felt immediately. The game began with Corbin Burnes on the mound, Adley Rutschman behind the plate and Gunnar Henderson (fresh off the Home Run Derby) at shortstop in the top of the first.
Burnes -- just the fifth Orioles pitcher ever to start an All-Star Game -- got the AL off on the right foot with a scoreless frame. He worked around a Shohei Ohtani walk and a Bryce Harper double, snuffing out the NL's first scoring threat by getting former Milwaukee Brewers teammate William Contreras to ground out with runners on second and third.
That was the only inning of the game for Burnes, who gave way to Tarik Skubal in the second inning. He held his own against NL starting pitcher Paul Skenes, who matched him with a scoreless bottom half of the frame.
While Henderson and Rutschman both went 0-for-2 at the dish, their teammates fared a bit better off the bench. First-time All-Star Anthony Santander made the most of his long overdue moment, ripping a single to right off Hunter Greene with two outs in the bottom of the fifth. That kept the inning alive for Jarren Duran, who crushed a go-ahead two-run homer that plated Santander and snapped a 3-3 tie.
Santander flew out in his next at-bat, but he still gets credit for scoring the game-winning run.
Last but not least, Jordan Westburg struck out swinging in his lone at-bat against Robert Suarez in the bottom of the seventh.
While Baltimore hitters were a combined 1-for-7 at the plate, they still managed to record one of the biggest hits and runs of the game. Meanwhile, Burnes did his job by keeping the NL off the board and preventing the AL from falling into an immediate hole.
The AL has now won 10 of the last 11 All-Star Games and 22 of the last 27. The Orioles' All-Stars will remain in Arlington and wait for the rest of their teammates to join them, as they resume play on Friday night against the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers.