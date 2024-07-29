Baltimore Orioles Remain in Serious Trade Talks for Detroit Tigers Ace
With the MLB Trade Deadline only a day away, the Baltimore Orioles are running out of time to make another major splash.
The Orioles already bolstered their rotation last week, sending three prospects to the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday for veteran starter Zach Eflin. However, they still have their eyes on an even bigger prize: Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal.
Skubal would give Baltimore another elite starting pitcher to pair with former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes in its rotation. The 27-year-old All-Star has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this year, going 12-3 with 5.3 WAR and an MLB-leading 2.35 ERA in 21 starts.
While the Orioles are still in contact with the Tigers about Skubal as of Monday morning, it doesn't sound like they're making much progress based on the latest report from MLB insider Jon Morosi.
Per Morosi, both sides are "remaining in contact" about a potential Skubal trade, but "there's no deal close at this hour."
While it's disappointing that a deal isn't imminent, it's at least encouraging that both sides are still engaged in trade talks with each other. The door is open, and there's still time to negotiate.
Why the hold-up? Baltimore will need to sacrifice a massive prospect haul to get Skubal, which it may not be willing to do. Based on a report from former GM Jim Bowden on Sunday, the Orioles would prefer to trade veterans Cedric Mullins and Ryan Mountcastle rather than part ways with top prospects like Jackson Holliday or Coby Mayo.
Unfortunately, Mullins and Mountcastle aren't enough to get Skubal. If Baltimore really wants the coveted lefty, it will need to make Detroit an offer it can't refuse.