Los Angeles Dodgers Suprisingly Linked to Baltimore Orioles Ace in Free Agency
The Baltimore Orioles have kicked off their offseason, as they hope to build upon what was a solid 2024 campaign.
Last year, the Orioles were hoping that some big changes in the offseason were going to be what was needed to take the franchise to the next level. Unfortunately, Batlimore had to deal with a lot of injuries, which played a part in them having a poor second half of the season, and an early exit in the playoffs.
This winter, the Orioles will have one of their most important players in free agency, as Corbin Burnes has officially hit the open market. As arguably the best pitcher available, the right-hander is going to make a lot of money this offseason and Baltimore is certainly hoping to be in the mix.
Recently, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report spoke about the Orioles having some major competition for their ace, as he mentioned the Los Angeles Dodgers as a potential landing spot.
“Given all of the injuries they have endured on the pitching side of things in recent years, durability could be at the top of the traits they are looking for in an outside addition, which moves Corbin Burnes to the top of their shopping list.”
The Dodgers are a somewhat surprising team to hear mentioned for Burnes, but it certainly makes sense. Coming off winning a World Series, Los Angeles is financially committed to putting the best team they possibly can on the field every year, and they will likely have a few potential openings in the starting rotation.
With Jack Flaherty and Walker Buehler as free agents, and a lot of pitchers hoping to return from injury, including Shohei Ohtani, the starting rotation will look much different.
When it comes to potentially signing Burnes, the Dodgers would be adding a starter that could be their ace of the staff for years to come. The veteran totaled a 15-9 record, 2.92 ERA, and 1.10 WHIP last season, as he is capable of being a playoff ace.
Since Los Angeles has a need for starting and the money to make it happen, they very well could be in the mix for a starter like Burnes as they look to repeat as champions.
For Baltimore, they need to make sure that they do everything they can to keep their ace. If the veteran left for a team like the Dodgers, the Orioles would be in big trouble.