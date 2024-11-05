Chicago Cubs Named Ideal Landing Spot for World Series Star
The Chicago Cubs’ offseason has officially begun, as the team is starting to plan for what the 2025 season will look like.
It was a solid season for the Cubs in 2024, as they finished over .500, but ultimately weren’t really in playoff contention. Heading into next season, Chicago is hoping to make a couple of changes and upgrades to take this team to the next level.
One of the main things that the Cubs were waiting for this offseason was resolved, as Cody Bellinger decided, somewhat surprisingly, to opt in to his player option for the 2025 season. It wasn’t a great season for the left-hander in 2024, but it certainly wasn’t a poor one that he needed to opt in.
With Bellinger set to make over $25 million for next season, it could have an impact on what Chicago decides to do in free agency. There has been a lot of speculation that the Cubs would go after New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso to upgrade and provide some power.
However, with their slugger opting in to a massive one-year deal, it might limit what Chicago is going to be willing to spend on their offense with some needs in the bullpen and one spot to fill in the rotation.
Recently, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report spoke about Walker Buehler of the Los Angeles Dodgers potentially being added as the final piece in what is a very strong starting rotation already.
“It's a good rotation the Cubs have, but there's a hole in it where Kyle Hendricks used to be. Buehler should appeal to them as a guy who could bring some bat-missing potential. It would also be fun to see him reunited with Cody Bellinger, a fellow former Dodgers champion.”
With Kyle Hendricks leaving in free agency after a poor 2024 campaign, the Cubs will be looking to replace him in the rotation. Fortunately, Chicago already has a solid quartet of starting pitching heading into the winter. However, adding a veteran in free agency at the right price could make a lot of sense.
If the Cubs were able to add Buehler, they would have arguably the best starting rotation top to bottom in baseball. While they might not have a true ace, they would have five very capable pitchers.
With a lot of needs in the bullpen, Chicago will likely focus there first, but adding a veteran to the staff like Buehler could make sense.