Would Baltimore Orioles Trade for Star Closer Be a Mistake?
The Baltimore Orioles are clearly in the market for a new reliever, but should look closely at their options before making a decision.
With Felix Bautista going down with an injury, the team signed future Hall of Famer Craig Kimbrel. That hasn't worked out and he might lose the role of starter.
Mason Miller has been the target of most rumors, but could a reunion also be on the board?
Miami Marlins star reliever Tanner Scott is one of the top names expected to be on the trade market after Miami traded for him from Baltimore just a few years ago.
Scott has a lot going for him on the surface. Through his first 17 appearances this year, he has an ERA all the down at 2.12 and a WHIP of 1.53.
He has a low WHIP and ERA for his career, but a little peek under the covers reveals that he might be on the verge of falling apart.
The first and most obvious stat that is troubling would be his walk issues. So far, he is averaging one walk per innings. His command issues have his BB/9 at, by far, the highest mark of his entire career.
Not only is he not getting pitches into the strike zone, batters are swinging at his pitches outside 10% less often than last season. He’s not fooling batters.
An outlier statistic in the other direction for the 29-year-old is his BABIP. His previous career low was .224 in 2020, but he is a career .322 guy. In 2024, it’s all the way down at .186. He isn’t allowing a ton of hits this season, but logic says that he is due to regress a bit from where he’s at right now.
There’s not a huge difference in the types of pitches he’s throwing or the contact that is being made, the balls just aren’t falling against him.
Things could be a lot worse for Scott than they are right now. It’s not guaranteed that his season will fall apart, but there are some causes for concern that might force a team to look in a different direction.
The Ohio native would be cheaper than Miller, but is one of the more valuable names on the market.
With the Orioles vast farm system, they are one of the teams that the risk might make sense for. It would be a big risk, though, as they need an arm they can trust in the playoffs.